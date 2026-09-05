U-pick sunflower event in Melrose offers agritourism experience on Montana ranch

MELROSE — A u-pick sunflower event is taking place this weekend at a ranch outside of Melrose, offering visitors a chance to experience Montana ranch life while supporting a local agricultural family.

Watch the u-pick sunflowers here:

Montana's agritourism industry

Holly Carpenter is a rancher based in Melrose where her family raises cattle and produces hay and grain. For the past three years, she has been part of a growing agritourism industry in Montana.

"Farmers and ranchers have a hard time getting by, you know? When the beef prices are low, then you're gonna not make as much," Carpenter said.

In the volatile agriculture business, events like her u-pick sunflowers are a way to make extra income when the budget is tight.

"Agritourism just adds that extra income...a little bit steadier this time of the year cause you know you're gonna have it. I mean, you can go buy sunflowers at the florist but it's not as fun to go out and pick your own and pick the ones that you want out of," Carpenter said.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 263 West Bovine Way. Carpenter recommends bringing your own shears, blankets, and picnic baskets. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase, along with food for the farm animals.

"It's an interactive thing on a Montana ranch. You know, this is what we do. This is our life. This is what I do every single day. It's a good way for people to learn and to see," Carpenter said.

There are probably over a thousand sunflowers growing on Carpenter's property. Depending on the weather, she has plans for more weekend u-pick events, including date nights.

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