Two years after her death, Grizzly 399's legacy lives on in new documentary

For nearly three decades, Grizzly 399 captivated wildlife enthusiasts around the world, becoming one of the most recognizable wild bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

Grizzly 399's legacy lives on in new documentary

Known for raising 18 cubs and repeatedly defying the odds, 399 became a symbol of wildlife conservation. Her life drew photographers, tourists and devoted followers to Grand Teton National Park, where people hoped to catch a glimpse of the famous grizzly and her cubs.

“399 Forever,” directed by Alex Stavrou, follows the phenomenon surrounding one of the world's most famous grizzly bears. Stavrou began filming 399 to document her extraordinary following, unaware he was capturing the final year of her life.

“She was this loved bear but she was a wild animal and the realities of the situations there and so far the response has been amazing,” Stavrou said.

For wildlife photographer Evan Watts, an interest in 399 quickly grew into a deeper connection with the bear and her story.

“My interest in 399 quickly snowballed and I found myself spending more and more time quickly trying to seek her out,” Watts said.

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Grizzly 399's death and impact on region's community

399 became known for her remarkable maternal success, including raising all four cubs in a single litter to adulthood — something Watts said he had never seen documented before.

“399 kind of felt invincible in ways, and I think it was because she defeated the odds so many times,” Watts said, pointing to her four-cub litter and her longevity.

Related: Famous Yellowstone grizzly bear '399' killed after a vehicle collision

On Oct. 22, 2024, 399 was struck and killed by a vehicle on a highway in Snake River Canyon, south of Jackson, Wyoming. She was with her yearling cub at the time.

A photograph Watts captured of the young cub pawing at its mother became part of 399's lasting legacy. After her death, Watts sold prints of the image, raising $42,000 for Vital Ground, a nonprofit that works to protect grizzly bear habitat and wildlife connectivity.

“It had such an impact even in her death protecting future grizzly bears,” Watts said.

The documentary explores more than 399's fame. Through the photographers, guides, conservationists and devoted followers who knew her best, the film examines celebrity, social media and the complicated relationship between people and wild animals in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

Stavrou said witnessing the crowds gathered to see 399 helped him understand the connection people felt with the bear.

“When I went there and filmed and saw the bear jam, it was an incredible experience,” Stavrou said. “She brought so much joy to so much people. You could really feel it in the air.”

He hopes viewers come away with a deeper understanding of why people formed such a strong attachment to 399, while recognizing the realities of her life as a wild animal.

“As you watch the movie, I think your perspective changes, and you understand why these people have such a love and interesting relationship with this one bear,” Stavrou said.

Two years after her death, 399's story continues to bring people together while raising questions about how humans can protect the wildlife they admire.