Two Butte women plead not guilty in two separate violent crimes

BUTTE - Two local women pleaded not guilty to felony charges in Butte District Court in connection with two separate, violent incidents last month – one involving a knife, the other, a handgun.

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Two women felony Pleas

Tayler Wallace-Miliani is charged with attempted deliberate homicide. She’s accused of wounding a man by allegedly stabbing him in the leg with a kitchen knife on Sept. 7th on Fairway Avenue.

She remains jailed on $100,000 bond.

In a separate case, Darla Jipp pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges in connection with reportedly discharging a firearm at least three times outside a gas station off Harrison Avenue the evening of Sept. 3rd. Jipp is accused of firing the gun in the direction of a vehicle driven by a man with three young children in it.

She remains jailed on felony charges of assault with a weapon and multiple counts of criminal endangerment.