Trading cards, food trucks, and live music: Butte's historic theatre puts on a new kind of show

BUTTE — A new card shop in Butte is teaming up with the Mother Lode Theatre to host the city's first trading card show of its kind, complete with a food truck festival and live music.

Silver Bow Trading Cards and Games, located at 32 East Galena, is the brainchild of Daniel Nabors. The shop is so new it hasn't had a chance to host a grand opening. Instead, Nabors is focusing his attention on the upcoming trading card show.

"This being Butte's first card show of its kind, like, we don't know what's gonna walk through those doors," Nabors said.

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Butte's historic theatre puts on a new kind of show

Vendors will have cards from popular games like Pokémon, Magic the Gathering, One Piece, and sports cards.

Matthew Boyle, executive director of the Mother Lode Theatre, says the event will give a boost to the historic theater, which sees its busiest season in the winter months.

"We've kind of been, in years past, stagnant in the summer. So, we're really just looking to increase visibility, get more foot traffic in here, let people know that the theater is active," Boyle said.

The card show still has space for interested vendors for a fee, but the event is free for the public to bring cards for trade or sale.

"Some people are in this space to make money, you know, and you can at these events, as well as sometimes it's just a hobby," Nabors said.

The trading card show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 8th and 9th at The Mother Lode Theater.

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