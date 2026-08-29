Tim Montana playing show to raise money for Maverick ski hill damaged in fire

WISE RIVER - Recording artist and Wise River Club owner Tim Montana has been a beloved performer in Montana for years, and Tim’s going to use his talents to help another beloved landmark in Montana – the Maverick Mountain Ski Area.

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Maverick Mountain fundraiser concert

“I don’t ski, I don’t snowboard, but I know what that mountain means to the community. I know my kids went there and they had such a great time hanging at Maverick Mountain, so I’m like, man, this is more than just a ski hill and a lift,” Montana said.

He’ll be playing music from his latest album, The Entire State of Tim Montana, Saturday, Aug. 29th at Wise River Club, where donations will be collected for the ski hill damaged by the Sand Creek Wildfire.

“I heard there’s rain tomorrow. We don’t want the show to get rained out, but we also do need the show to get rained out. We want the fire to go away,” Montana said.

Sand Creek is still at almost 34,000 acres, and the Bobcat Lakes fire is over 10,000 acres. Three other much smaller fires ... the Skull, Skull 2 and Boot ... recently popped up in that same area. These fires have calmed recently, but still have hot spots that can blow up fast.

In early August, the Sand Creek fire heavily damaged a ski lift at Maverick and burned long parts of the runs.

Montana has been using the Wise River Club to prepare meals for firefighters... sometimes making as many as 260 meals a day. It certainly wasn’t easy.

"I say yes to everything and then figure it out, and this causes a lot of problems in my life, but we figured it out,” he said.

JOHN EMEIGH — MTN NEWS We took a ride out to one of the fire camps at the Wise River Airport in his Polaris. Montana said it’s an honor to help the firefighters and Maverick Mountain.

We took a ride out to one of the fire camps at the Wise River Airport in his Polaris. Montana said it’s an honor to help the firefighters and Maverick Mountain.

“The biggest thrill you get out of life for me and the most fulfilling thing you can do is give to those who need help,” Montana said.

The show begins at 6 p.m. at Wise River Club Saturday, Aug. 29th.