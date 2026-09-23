'This place helped save my life': Butte addiction group expands its residential treatment homes

BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte addiction group is expanding its residential treatment homes. We spoke with one of the group's staff members — who was once a client of the group itself — says he's grateful to work for the organization that literally saved his life.

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Butte Spirit House

“I was to a point where I was hopeless. I didn’t think I had a way out other than an overdose,” Brad Williams said.

Fortunately, Williams didn’t overdose. He did have to get arrested, go into intensive treatment and eventually end up in the Butte Spirit Home program. He’s been sober for three years and now works as a resident manager for the men’s home.

“They were willing to walk along beside me with my addiction and just help me find who I wanted to be, what I wanted to do with my life,” Williams said.

Butte Spirit Homes will open additional men’s and women’s facilities on East Copper Street. They currently have two homes serving eight men and eight women, and the new homes will double their capacity.

Spirit Homes takes in those who have completed inpatient recovery treatment and often spend about a year here learning to transition back into society.

“We help with resume writing, getting employment, being a good employee, communication skills, boundaries, all the things you need to be successful in life,” Spirit Homes Director Lisa Pesanti said.

They help them deal with the trauma that led to addiction and develop coping skills without substance abuse.

“This place helped save my life. I was in jail. I was at another sober living, and it just wasn’t working out there. And I came here to the Spirit House, and they’ve got a great clinic team, the staff are amazing, they really care about you and they show you a lot of love,” Client Justin Porter said.

The organization will host a fundraiser dinner Oct. 13. Tickets can be purchased on Butte Spirit Center Homes' website.