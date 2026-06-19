BUTTE — As the LGBTQ+ community in Butte prepares to celebrate PRIDE, The Covelllite Theater troupe is taking the stage to celebrate.

WATCH: Butte's Covellite Theater hosts "The Power of Pride" — a celebration of LGBTQ+ history featuring 25 local performers

The power of Pride: Butte theater troupe celebrates LGBTQ+ history at the Covellite

"The Power of Pride" celebrates the history of those who paved the way for a more inclusive community.

It's Friday, just before the lunch hour and a dozen actors take the stage. An actor in a sparkling dress thumbs through a booklet of scripts and steps up to the mic.

"If some dying man says to me his cat sleeps on his chest every single night. Then honey, we're finding a way to get that cat in the building...."

Cheers follow the actor as another steps up to the mic.

"This is for everybody. This is a performance. This is a history lesson. This is a love letter to those who came before us," said Melody Wendt.

"So, for those who are in the community, obviously, you're welcome. Please come and celebrate. For allies, please come and celebrate. For those who may not be part of it. Absolutely everyone here would love to have you," Wendt said.

The play is the work of Butte's James Michael and includes a cast and crew of 25 local performers.

Doors open at 7:30. Tickets $20 before the performance and are $25 at the door.

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