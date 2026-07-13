Still no information about who was aboard U.S. government plane in Butte

BUTTE - A U.S. government plane landed at the Butte airport Sunday, but it is still unclear why or who was on board.

The plane, with a blue underbelly and "United States of America" written across the top of the aircraft, is typical of VIP aircraft used by top U.S. Government officials.

An employee at the Bert-Mooney Airport directed inquiries from MTN News Monday about the plane to the airport director, who will not be available until Tuesday.

MTN is also still awaiting a response to an email seeking comment about the plane from the State Department Office of Press Relations on Monday. The plane has since left the Butte airport.

Several people stopped by the airport Sunday afternoon to take pictures of the plane.

This is not the first time a government plane landed at the Butte airport. In June of 2025, Vice President JD Vance landed in Butte in Air Force Two. The plane Vance arrived in last year was much larger than the one that touched down in Butte on Sunday.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.