State Supreme Court to review evidence suppression in Butte drug-trafficking case

BUTTE - A drug case against a former associate athletic director at Montana Tech may be in jeopardy after a judge ruled to suppress important evidence against the defendant.

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Bowsher evidence

Prosecutors are now appealing this ruling to the Montana Supreme Court in the 2024 drug-trafficking case against Nicholas Bowsher. Bowsher is accused of receiving illegal drugs by mail with intent to distribute.

In September, Bowsher’s attorney successfully got the court to suppress the parcel the drugs were allegedly mailed in, claiming the evidence was obtained through unlawful search and seizure. The judge determined investigators seized the parcel and held it for too long before getting a warrant.

Now that this evidence is suppressed, Bowsher’s attorney requested charges against his client be dismissed.

The case is on hold pending the state Supreme Court's ruling on the appeal to suppress the evidence.

Bowsher remains free on bond.