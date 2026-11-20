WISE RIVER - The governor may have outdone Clark Griswold after picking out a giant Christmas tree that is going to adorn the rotunda of the State Capitol.

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Capitol Christmas tree

Greg Gianforte took a trip into Bureau of Land Management land in Butte-Silver Bow County Thursday with the first lady to find the perfect tree. It didn’t take long to find it. With a quick cut from KLM Contracting, the massive Douglas fir was off to Helena.

“Oh, our family makes it an annual tradition. There’s never a complete agreement on which one’s the right one,” Gianforte said.

This tree is the right one for the Capitol, and, this year, it’s even more special.

MTN NEWS “Oh, our family makes it an annual tradition. There’s never a complete agreement on which one’s the right one,” Gianforte said.

“This’ll be the first BLM tree to ever go into a state capitol,” the governor said.

“Many of our Christmas trees come out of areas similar to this where they are truly encroachment and they’re encroaching on grasslands and sagebrush, and the removal of that conifer is good for the land,” BLM Forester Michael O’Brien said.

Officials encourage people to harvest their Christmas trees from public lands to improve forest health and reduce wildfire risk.

MTN NEWS “Many of our Christmas trees come out of areas similar to this where they are truly encroachment and they’re encroaching on grasslands and sagebrush, and the removal of that conifer is good for the land,” BLM Forester Michael O’Brien said.

“Many of our Christmas trees come out of areas similar to this where they are truly encroachment and they’re encroaching on grasslands and sagebrush, and the removal of that conifer is good for the land,” BLM Forester Michael O’Brien said.

Christmas tree permits can be purchased for $1 at the Bureau of Land Management website.

“My family, a 4- and a 6-year-old, we’re going to get three this year, and we’ll probably be right out here getting ours as well,” O’Brien said.

The public can see the tree at the Capitol building in Helena on Nov. 30th

“I’ll plug in the Griswold light at 5:15 on November 30th; it will be lit for the entire month. Come see us,” Gianforte said.