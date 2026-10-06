UPDATE: 10-06-2026 — Montana Vice President for Communications Michael Becker issued the following statement to MTN News:

"The university is prepared to help affected students who come to us by connecting them with available options through our Off-Campus Student Life office and ensuring they have access to emergency and supportive services from other offices on campus, such as the Bounty of the Bridgers food pantry."

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Some residents at Stadium View apartments in Bozeman received an email last week titled "Lease Termination – Urgent," informing them they had three days to move out of their bedrooms.

And it isn't the first time residents at the apartment complex have been given short notice to move out.

WATCH STORY HERE:

Stadium View tenants given 3 days to move out amid ongoing repairs

Montana State University sophomore Juliet is a new tenant at Stadium View.

"I chose Stadium View just because it was so close to the campus," Juliet said. "I don't have a parking pass, so it's easy to walk to class."

Juliet signed her lease at the end of August. But before she moved in, Stadium View was already dealing with issues.

In July, some residents were given two weeks' notice to move out of their apartments for repairs. Juliet said she wasn't made aware of those repairs when she signed her lease.

"A lot of people just found out from, like, Facebook and the news reports," Juliet said. "They didn't tell us personally."

Now, in October, those repairs are still underway.

Juliet said the construction has been disruptive.

"My roommate, she was just laying in bed, and her window's right there, and there was a worker," Juliet said. "I looked out the window and he wasn't even a foot away."

But repairs aren't the only concern for tenants.

Last week, a handful of residents received an email informing them that a structural condition had been identified in their bedrooms.

"Our professional team has identified a localized structural condition affecting ... your assigned bedroom," the email reads. "Based on this evaluation, your assigned bedroom can no longer remain occupied ... your tenancy is being terminated ... and you will be required to vacate your assigned bedroom and remove your personal belongings."

Residents who received the email were given three days to move.

I was curious if a 72 hours notice was even legal here in Bozeman so I reached out to city officials to learn more. Turns out the City was also quite involved in this decision to vacate the tenants. The City shared this statement with me:

"Structural engineers working with Stadium View have identified several individual sleeping units within the apartment complex with unsafe structural conditions and have recommended that the affected units be unoccupied. The City has reviewed the engineering assessments, and we agree as a matter of safety that the affected units should be unoccupied. The Chief Building Official of the City, under his authority to enforce the International Existing Building Code, has deemed the affected individual units unsafe. This determination requires the identified units to be immediately vacated. We empathize with our residents who have been displaced due to conditions of the property; however, safety is our top priority. We encourage residents who have been impacted by this to reach out to Stadium View management with questions."

Residents including Juliet did not receive the notice, but said she knows several residents who did. I also received several emails from concerned parents and tenants regarding the 72-hour notice.

One parent said his 19-year-old son, who is also an MSU student, received the email Friday.

"It was a little surreal," the parent said. "I thought it was possibly a joke."

The parent asked to remain anonymous because he is considering legal action against Stadium View management.

He said relocating his son on short notice has cost his family thousands of dollars.

"As of last night, we're around $4,800," the parent said.

Those costs include flying to Bozeman, staying in a hotel and signing a last-minute lease at another apartment complex.

"I hope that no one gets put in this situation again," the parent said.

I attempted to speak with Stadium View management about the situation at the complex's leasing office.

When asked about residents who had been required to move out, an employee said they weren't the best person to answer questions but provided an email address for someone who could.

That email address was connected to PeakMade Real Estate, a company based in Atlanta, Georgia. I reached out but did not receive a response.

I also obtained a recent City of Bozeman fire inspection report for Stadium View dated March 4, 2026.

City of Bozeman

The report shows failures involving exits, electrical systems and fire protection systems.

City of Bozeman

City of Bozeman

"This place is inhabitable. For a multitude of any amount of reasons," the concerned parent said.

For Juliet, the concerns have led her and her roommates to start planning for the possibility of leaving Stadium View.

"Me and my roommates are actually looking at other places right now," Juliet said. "We want to get out just in case something happens."

