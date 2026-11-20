BOZEMAN — Bozeman Police responded Friday to a reported shooting at the 1600 block of Tschache Lane in an apartment building.

Police say that a suspect has been located and all involved parties in the incident are accounted for, but urge the public to avoid the area.

The apartment complexes, the Arrowleaf and Perennial Park apartments, are located in the area.

Bozeman Police and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Coroner are investigating the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.