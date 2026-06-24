Rosauers expands in Gallatin Valley with new Belgrade location

BELGRADE — Shoppers packed the aisles of Belgrade's newest Rosauers supermarket Wednesday morning as the store officially opened its doors.

WATCH: Rosauers has opened a new location in Belgrade, Montana, just off Jackrabbit Lane — here's what shoppers can expect at the new store

Rosauers opens new Belgrade location just off Jackrabbit Lane on Bandana Street

On opening day, Rosauers offered a variety of product samples, and fresh bakery items to all customers exploring the new location off Jackrabbit Lane and Bandana Street.

One young shopper said her favorite parts of the store were the fresh bread, popcorn, and tortillas. When asked what stood out most during her visit, she said...

"Our eggs that we have here."

The eggs she mentioned come from Highline Homestead, a family-owned small-flock egg producer in Manhattan.

"We definitely are the local option," said Rosauers CEO, Cliff Rigsbee. "We believe in local goodness."

Rigsbee said that "local goodness" comes from house-made baked goods, like the doughnuts that are made from scratch every day at Rosauers.

The opening comes as Belgrade continues to experience rapid growth.

"There's so much growth here, our brand is really known here," Rigsbee said. "The community has really accepted us, so I think it's going to be a great location for us."

Rosauers first entered Gallatin Valley in 2007 with the opening of its Bozeman store just off Huffine Lane.

"At that time, I think we were at the edge of town," Rigsbee said. "And now, it's grown way past it."

According to World Population Review, Belgrade is currently the third fastest-growing city in Montana. The city's population has increased from 10,687 residents in 2020 to an estimated 13,634 today.

Residents living near the new store said the location will provide a convenient shopping option for them.

"It'll be nice to have something on this side of the overpass and not have to drive through traffic at 5 o'clock," one local resident said.

The new Rosauers is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

