Romance novelist pleads not guilty in White Sulphur Springs motel killing

Kyle Ann Morrow, the 73-year-old woman accused of killing longtime Spa Hot Springs Motel owner Gene Gudmundson, pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide Tuesday during a court appearance in Meagher County.

Kyle Ann Morrow Pleads Not Guilty in White Sulphur Springs Killing

Morrow entered the courtroom Tuesday afternoon smiling and waving.

According to court documents, Morrow is accused of walking into an office at the Spa Hot Springs Motel looking for two people before staff members heard a gunshot.

Witnesses told investigators Morrow said she had shot a man before leaving the area.

The victim was identified by the Meagher County Sheriff's Office as Gudmundson, the longtime owner of the Spa Hot Springs Motel.

Nearly a month after the shooting, Morrow appeared in the courthouse across the street from the motel to enter her plea.

“How do you plea? Not guilty, guilty, or no contest,” she was asked.

“Not guilty,” Morrow responded.

The shooting has shaken the small community of White Sulphur Springs. While people who spoke with MTN News did not want to appear on camera, many locals described the situation as a tragedy on both sides.

Morrow's life as a novelist

Morrow's background as an author has also drawn attention following the shooting.

Morrow has written multiple books. On Amazon, she describes her work as “Montana romance with a rodeo erotica subplot.”

One of her books, "Black Iron Brandy", follows a main character who has homicidal thoughts, including fantasies about killing her husband. The book at one point refers to the idea as “Western justice.”

In a sea of expletives during the first chapter, Morrow writes, “In the West, hunting season is good camouflage for anyone with murderous intentions.”

The fictional storyline is separate from the criminal allegations Morrow now faces.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been set.

Morrow left the courthouse Tuesday afternoon smiling and waving toward the cameras.

Related:

Woman accused of killing a man in White Sulphur Springs

White Sulphur Springs homicide victim identified