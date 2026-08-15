Residents grateful for fire crews who saved homes from Sand Creek Wildfire

POLARIS - A portion of the Sand Creek Fire burned and stopped just a few feet from homes, and as of Aug. 14, no structures had been lost — a fact that left officials stunned given the scale of the blaze.

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Homes sparred as Sand Creek Fire cools down

“And some of those are cabins that people spent their lives building and, yeah, it’s a miracle to see them standing,” Grasshopper Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter Dave Miller said.

Angela Himmelberg has been living in a cabin with her son and daughter for the past three years.

“It’s a log cabin, which a log cabin in the mountains is something a little girl could dream of having,” Himmelberg said.

Her dream quickly became a nightmare when evacuation orders were given as the fire began to threaten her home and dozens more.

JOHN EMEIGH — MTN NEWS The Sand Creek Fire calmed Friday, allowing residents to return home — and no structures have been lost. But crews are still watching for flare-ups.

“Really hard to believe until we started seeing so much smoke coming in, and then it just grew very fast, and we could see it coming over Maverick. I was surreal,” she said.

Smokejumpers, planes, and helicopters worked diligently to protect homes, as well as the lodges at Maverick Mountain Ski Area and Elkhorn Hot Springs, by dropping fire retardant and water. As of Aug. 14th, no structures were lost in the fire.

“It was an air show like I’ve never seen in my life, and I’ve seen a few. It was spectacular,” Miller said.

To show their gratitude, Himmelberg and her kids worked at the Grasshopper Inn making cookies and other meals for the firefighters who saved their home.

“We like to do whatever we can to help them out, and instead of getting in their way, everyone loves cookies, so why not give them something they like,” Angela’s daughter Sienna Himmelberg said.

Many hot spots remained in the wake of the fire, and crews were prepared for it to flare up again. Officials will consider later whether or not to lift the evacuation order.

“I’m so thankful for prayers that have been answered, people, praying all over the country for our community; I couldn’t find a better place in the world to live,” Himmelberg said.