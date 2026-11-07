Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
News

Pumpkin Smash: Pumpkins smashed, blasted, dropped from Butte headframe

World Museum of Mining gave away what was left of the pumpkins to be used as compost
Smashing pumpkins.jpg
John Emeigh
Smashing pumpkins.jpg
Posted
Add KBZK as a Google Preferred Source

BUTTE - What do you do if you’ve got a tall headframe, explosives, a Louisville Slugger, and a bunch of pumpkins? What else? Smash them!

Watch: Smashing pumpkins take the stage

Pumpkin smashing

Dozens of kids and their families brought their old Halloween pumpkins to the World Museum of Mining Saturday morning for a pumpkin-smashing event. They used baseball bats and sledgehammers to pound their jack-o'-lanterns into pumpkin puree.

Poster image (55).jpg
Dozens of kids and their families brought their old Halloween pumpkins to the World Museum of Mining Saturday morning for a pumpkin smashing event. They used baseball bats and sledgehammers to pound their jack-o'-lanterns into pumpkin puree.

Some kids were scary good at smashing pumpkins.

“It felt good, it really felt good. Hitting a pumpkin and let some anger out on it,” Pumpkin smasher Waylon West of Butte said.

Poster image (52).jpg
Dozens of kids and their families brought their old Halloween pumpkins to the World Museum of Mining Saturday morning for a pumpkin-smashing event. They used baseball bats and sledgehammers to pound their jack-o'-lanterns into pumpkin puree. A little dynamite also worked to obliterate a gourd.

Hitting pumpkins with baseball bats and hammers, that kind of harkens back to the old days in Butte. Isn’t that how you guys handle things?

“It’s similar to some things I experienced in the 80s around here in high school, yes,” event organizer Jim Murphy said.

If bludgeoning gourds weren’t enough, staff dropped the poor pumpkins from nearly 100 feet off the Orphan Girl Mine headframe.

The grand finale came when a group from Montana Tech’s mining school decided to blast an unfortunate pumpkin to kingdom come.

All this pumpkin pummeling made a big mess, but it isn’t going to waste.

Poster image (54).jpg
Dozens of kids and their families brought their old Halloween pumpkins to the World Museum of Mining Saturday morning for a pumpkin-smashing event. They used baseball bats and sledgehammers to pound their jack-o'-lanterns into pumpkin puree.

“We have somebody who’s going to gather it and compost it and feed it to their animals and things such as that, so it just isn’t at the dump,” Museum Director Jeanette Kopf said.

Donate Now