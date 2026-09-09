Planned Parenthood of Montana plans to open a new health center in Bozeman, bringing in-person abortion services to the city as the organization expands its presence in the state. The organization announced the plans Tuesday.

WATCH: Planned Parenthood is coming to Bozeman. Here's what we know.

Planned Parenthood of Montana plans new Bozeman clinic, expanding abortion services

“Even as one of the fastest-growing and youngest cities in Montana, there was no consistent provision of abortion care,” Planned Parenthood of Montana President and CEO Martha Fuller said during a Zoom interview.

The Bozeman location will be Planned Parenthood of Montana’s fifth clinic in the state. Its other health centers are in Billings, Missoula, Helena and Great Falls.

Fuller said about 1,400 patients from the Gallatin Valley are already receiving care through Planned Parenthood’s other health centers and telehealth services.

“We see about 1,400 patients from the Gallatin Valley at our other health centers and through telehealth, so we know we have patients who are in the area already,” Fuller said.

MTN NEWS “Here in Montana, the vast majority of folks believe that it is important that people be able to make decisions about their own pregnancies. They support the right to have an abortion. We saw that when they passed a constitutional amendment two years ago,” Fuller said.

Fuller said the organization also sees the Bozeman clinic as a way to serve patients from Montana and the broader Mountain West.

“So really making sure that we are doing everything that we can both for people in our state and folks in the broader Mountain Intermountain West and beyond to be able to get care and have that infrastructure is really important to us,” Fuller said.

Planned Parenthood of Montana has provided health care in the state for nearly 60 years. Fuller said its services extend beyond abortion care, including sexual and reproductive health services.

“We see people all the way up through perimenopause and menopause, just a full gamut of sexual and reproductive health care,” Fuller said.

Montana abortion rights

Fuller also pointed to Montana’s Constitutional Initiative 128, which voters approved in 2024.

CI-128 amended the Montana Constitution to expressly provide a right to make and carry out decisions about one’s own pregnancy, including the right to abortion. The amendment also addresses abortion before fetal viability and when a health care professional determines an abortion is medically necessary to protect the pregnant patient’s life or health.

“Here in Montana, the vast majority of folks believe that it is important that people be able to make decisions about their own pregnancies. They support the right to have an abortion. We saw that when they passed a constitutional amendment two years ago,” Fuller said.

Location and construction

Planned Parenthood has not released the exact location of the future Bozeman clinic.

Fuller said the site is close to Montana State University and located on a public transit line.

“We want to be open in a timely manner, and so it's really important to us that the folks who are doing the work inside the space have the ability to do that work, unobstructed, unbothered, and be able to get that done,” Fuller said.

Construction is already underway.

Fuller said Planned Parenthood of Montana has raised about $1.5 million toward a $2 million fundraising goal for the clinic construction. The organization is also seeking an additional $1.5 million to cover its first-year operating costs.

“We welcome folks to get in touch about the fundraising campaign and how they can be involved too,” Fuller said.

The clinic is slated to open in summer 2027.

For more information: https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-montana