PARK COUNTY, Mont. — With Election Day approaching, Park County voters will choose between appointed Sheriff Tad Dykstra and challenger Steve Voss, two candidates who say they want to serve the community but offer different perspectives on the future of the Sheriff's Office.

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Park County sheriff candidates outline priorities ahead of Election Day

Dykstra was appointed sheriff in February after former Sheriff Brad Bichler retired. Voss, a Marine veteran and retired Park County sheriff's deputy, served the community for more than 22 years before retiring in 2023.

Voss said his campaign is focused on making positive changes within the department, including ensuring deputies have the training and resources needed to respond to emergencies and protect the public.

“We can do better, we are here to serve the people, that's what I did for 22 years, and we need to get back to that,” Voss said.

Voss said his experience in law enforcement helped him build connections with the people he served.

“I think with law enforcement you actually get to interact with your neighbors and I think that's a different type of service, a little more connected,” he said.

He also said he wants to be open about the department's operations and willing to discuss issues within the office.

“I am not afraid to talk about business inside the sheriff's office, not personal stuff, but business,” Voss said.

Candidates address department's future

Dykstra said he wants to continue moving the sheriff's office forward and professionalize its operations.

“Pick up this office and continue moving it forward,” Dykstra said, describing his goal for the department.

His campaign uses the tagline “Committed to the Community.” Dykstra said he wants to keep the campaign focused on the job rather than personal disputes or attacks against his opponent.

“It's been my goal from the very beginning of all of this to run a clean campaign, not put down other people, not bring in anything past or present or my personal feelings,” Dykstra said.

Asked why voters should elect him, Dykstra pointed to the department's role in serving Park County residents.

“Use the sheriff's office to support the community and serve in the best way that we can,” he said.

Dykstra also said the Sheriff's Office is working to establish a court security program.

“I will say we are in the process of building a court security program,” Dykstra said.

Social media dispute draws attention

The sheriff's race has also drawn attention online, where a deputy has publicly criticized Dykstra and made allegations about departmental decisions, including allegations related to being placed on administrative leave and having a work phone and computer taken away.

The social media post also raises questions about the deputy's assignment to court security. Dykstra declined to discuss the deputy's situation but said the Sheriff's Office is developing a court security program.

“That is not something I can talk about,” Dykstra said.

“I will say we are in the process of building a court security program,” he added.

Both candidates have experience serving Park County as peace officers. Voss is campaigning on positive change and accountability within the department, while Dykstra says he wants to continue advancing the office and serving the community.

Park County voters will decide who leads the sheriff's office in the upcoming election.