Oregon woman charged in fatal I-90 crash near Butte

BUTTE - A fatal accident that occurred here on I-90 last year resulted in recent criminal charges and a civil suit.

Watch the video below:

FATAL CRASH CHARGE

Isabella McKinnon of Oregon was charged recently with a felony count of negligent homicide and two counts of negligent endangerment in Butte Justice Court in connection with a June 13, 2025, fatal crash on I-90 west of Butte. Idaho resident Michael Hammersberg died in the crash.

McKinnon’s bond was set at $50,000.

In May, the family of the victim filed a wrongful death civil suit against McKinnon and the owner of the car she was driving during the accident claiming it had defective steering issues.