BUTTE — According to a group of people who support those making their way out of addiction, everyone’s path to recovery is different.

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New nonprofit supporting recovery from addiction with Recovery in The Park event

"We really respect that there are many pathways to recovering, and each individual’s journey looks a little bit different," says Zachary Cannada, the executive director of Beautiful Minds Recovery Montana.

The organization has an established a presence in Missoula, but it is relatively new to Butte. Cannada and his group are now trying to drum up support from local organizations and individuals.

"In Missoula, we have a program where we respond to the ER at St. Patrick's Hospital, and then we also do community-based services where we take referrals from the community, support people who are struggling with addiction and mental health issues," says Cannada.

Cannada says the nonprofit wants to allow every person the opportunity to follow their own unique path to recovery. He says their Recovery in the Park event will focus on that mission.

"We're going to offer opportunities for people to engage in healthy activities with other people who are in recovery or interested in getting into recovery," says Cannada. He adds that oftentimes people in addicition recovery engage in healthy activities or hobbies.

The event will help people connect and perhaps find a new passion, so that they can be excited about having fun in recovery.

"We need people to come in and be part of this," says Brandon Seaman, the risk reduction navigator for the nonprofit. He says several local gyms are already on board, even lending him space to teach an exercise class once a week.

"All these activities cost nothing. Everything we do is going to be free to people who are members or who would like to be part of it," says Seaman.

The nonprofit organization's name is inspired by a 2000s movie that follows the life of a brilliant mathematician, played by Russell Crowe, who struggles with schizophrenia.

"It really came out of the movie... to be able to reach those that might think or feel a little bit different and understand that all people are beautiful," Bill Deavel, program director for Beautiful Minds Recovery Montana.

Recovery in The Park is free to all and will feature food and events beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 in the pavilion at Stodden Park in Butte.