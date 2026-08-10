New full-service pharmacy opens in Belgrade

BELGRADE — There's a new full-service pharmacy open in Belgrade, giving residents a convenient option for prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, and more.

"This is just a really growing community and there needs to be another place for people to come to with their pharmacy needs," said pharmacist, Katie Baker.

Baker added that the pharmacy which is part of the One Health network, has a wide array of over-the-counter products.

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New Belgrade Pharmacy

One Health is Montana's largest federally qualified health center. According to their website, One Health's mission is to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare to communities.

The One Health pharmacy in Belgrade is located at 31 East Main Street, adjacent to One Health's Belgrade health clinic.

"We're just excited to serve Belgrade and the surrounding communities," said Baker.

You can visit the pharmacy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

