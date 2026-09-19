MSU's 'Pink Out' tradition brings Bobcat fans together in support of breast cancer awareness

BOZEMAN — Montana State University fans packed the stadium in pink on Saturday ahead of the Bobcats' matchup against Central Connecticut State, continuing an annual tradition that goes beyond team spirit.

WATCH: MSU goes pink for a cause

Montana State fans pack the place in pink for breast cancer awareness

The "Pink Out" has been a Bobcat stadium tradition since 2018. It is a way to show support for people fighting breast cancer and to remember those who have.

"Pack it in pink today. Got to rep it, got to rep the pink," one fan said.

For many fans in attendance, the tradition carries a deeply personal meaning. Nearly everyone I spoke with had a personal connection to breast cancer.

"I'm representing my grandma; she had breast cancer, but she's good; she's in remission," one fan said.

"Both my grandmothers had breast cancer," another said.

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"I actually had an aunt who fought breast cancer, and she ended up making it through, which is awesome," another fan said.

Fans said seeing the stadium filled with pink makes a difference for those touched by the disease.

"Wearing pink might make someone's day or help them get through whatever they are going through," one fan said.

Others said the tradition reflects something bigger than a single game.

"It's great to see our community and the students spreading such a great cause," one fan said.

"I think it's super meaningful and it's great to spread awareness," another said.

Rain or shine, Bobcat fans showed up and showed out — in pink.

"Everyone always shows up and shows out; it's a really good time. Even when it's raining!" one fan said.

To learn more or donate to Pack the Place in Pink, visit this link: https://packtheplaceinpink.org

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

