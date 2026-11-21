BOZEMAN — Bobcat Stadium is covered in snow, and with more in the forecast, crews are working to get the stadium ready for Brawl of the Wild.

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MSU seeks extra hands to clear Bobcat Stadium before Brawl of the Wild

Clearing a stadium that can seat more than 20,000 people takes plenty of time, energy and manpower. Amelia, a Montana State University sophomore who works in sports facilities, knows that firsthand.

“We’re out here shoveling the snow today. It’s like a lot of people because our stadium is so big,” Amelia said.

Her job in sports facilities means she is on snow removal duty all day ahead of Brawl of the Wild. She explained the process.

“A lot of people. A lot of scraping with ice. And salting the ice. All the shovels and everything,” Amelia said.

Where does all that snow go?

“It kind of goes down like a slide tube thing. Onto the field and then the big tractors push it away,” Amelia said.

Cassidy Powers

Crews move the snow out of the stadium and pile it up outside. At least 30 people were working on the operation when I was there.

Amelia explained where many of those workers come from.

“We have a lot of ‘post it’ kids. It’s an app where kids can sign up to do quick shifts. There’s no scheduling. So there’s a lot of kids out there shoveling,” Amelia said.

Some familiar faces are also helping with the work, including MSU football players.

But the Bobcats will need some rest before the big game, which is why MSU Athletics is looking for extra hands to help clear the stadium before kickoff.

According to a Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Facebook post, help is needed throughout the day Friday and from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Those interested can head to the Bobcat Stadium Ticket Office to sign up. Workers will be paid $22 an hour and need to bring a passport, birth certificate or Social Security card.

And there are plenty of shovels to go around.

Amelia said the work is difficult but important to help keep the stadium safe and comfortable for fans during Brawl of the Wild.

“With all the snow, it gets kind of dangerous. Especially with the colder temperatures. People want to be sitting on their cold metal seats without snow. Making sure they’re comfortable for the game,” Amelia said.

