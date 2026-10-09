Moose encounter near McAllister injures woman

MCALLISTER — A woman was injured by a moose while walking her dogs this month near McAllister.
According to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, the woman encountered a cow moose on private land. The moose reportedly charged and injured the woman, who was later taken to Madison Valley Medical Center for significant but not life-threatening injuries.
FWP game wardens searched the area of the encounter, but did not locate the moose.
FWP says moose can be defensive and dangerous in surprise encounters with people or dogs. This is especially true of cow moose with calves.
Keep these precautions in mind to avoid negative encounters with moose:
- Be aware of your surroundings and be especially careful around creeks and in areas with dense brush.
- Travel in groups whenever possible and make noise to alert animals to your presence.
- If you encounter a moose, give it lots of space and don’t approach it. Always keep dogs under control.
- If a moose charges or chases you, take cover behind something solid, such as a tree.
- In some situations, bear spray can be an effective defense tool in moose encounters.