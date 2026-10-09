Moose encounter near McAllister injures woman

MCALLISTER — A woman was injured by a moose while walking her dogs this month near McAllister.

According to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, the woman encountered a cow moose on private land. The moose reportedly charged and injured the woman, who was later taken to Madison Valley Medical Center for significant but not life-threatening injuries.

FWP game wardens searched the area of the encounter, but did not locate the moose.

FWP says moose can be defensive and dangerous in surprise encounters with people or dogs. This is especially true of cow moose with calves.

Keep these precautions in mind to avoid negative encounters with moose: