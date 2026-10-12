BUTTE — The first winter storm of the year blanketed Montana with snow and caused some problems for those traveling over Homestake Pass on Oct. 11.

Watch here truck drivers talk about winter driving conditions in Montana:

Montana's first winter storm causes accidents, delays for travelers

Around midafternoon on Sunday, Montana Highway Patrol announced westbound lanes on the pass were closed as emergency crews responded to a crash involving an injury in an overturned semi-truck.

Motorists on social media reported being stuck on the pass for hours while the scene was cleared.

Road conditions were still sketchy on Oct. 12 before noon, but for those used to driving the steep mountain passes, the change in the weather at this time of year is to be expected.

"I do this like every other week, so driving winter in Montana is normal," said Jeremy Bell.

Bell is making his way back through Montana. On this trip, he is hauling a load of honey from Iowa to Seattle, Washington. He was not stuck on the pass like many other motorists were over the weekend, but he said icy roads did add some time to his trip.

His advice for driving safely in winter conditions?

"Always slow down when there’s anything not-dry roads. Increase your distance. Drive slower and keep your eyes on the road," said Bell.

Truck driver Richard Hamilton, of Missoula, also chose not to risk the roads over the weekend and stopped in Bozeman for the night on Sunday.

"I drove a little bit of the road down there yesterday and I was like nope and I just went back and parked. Like 'meh,'” said Hamilton. "You just gotta deal with it. When it comes in, it comes in. What are you gonna do? I mean, that’s all you gotta do. You just sit back and watch some TV and eat some sausage."

Montana Highway Patrol now says westbound lanes of Homestake Pass have since reopened.