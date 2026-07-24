Montana's first luxury wig studio opens in Bozeman, helping clients regain confidence

BOZEMAN — A new business in Bozeman is helping people experiencing hair loss regain their confidence.

WATCH: Montana's first luxury wig studio just opened in Bozeman — and it's already changing lives

Montana's first luxury wig studio opens in Bozeman, offering confidence to those experiencing hair loss

The owners of UBloom Wigs, Hair and Accessories, Montana's first luxury wig studio, said they created the space to provide a comfortable, personalized experience for people navigating hair loss.

For Livingston resident Dorothy Meyer, finding UBloom came at just the right time.

"I have lupus, and with lupus comes alopecia," Meyer said. "So I was on a hair loss journey myself."

For years, Meyer said she tried different treatments to try and regrow her hair.

"Then a doctor had a real conversation with me and said, 'Your hair isn't going to grow back, Dorothy.'"

From then on, Meyer decided to grow her wig collection.

"I didn't want to wait to see if my hair would grow back. I wanted to live now," she said.

She ordered wigs online and traveled out of state to visit wig studios before discovering UBloom in Bozeman, which just opened to the public.

Owners Kayelynn Belden and Hailie Stiles said they saw a need for a dedicated luxury wig studio in Montana.

"I think with 32 cancer centers in the state of Montana, and there not being a full-retail wig store that somebody can come in and feel comfortable, we knew there was a need," Stiles said.

The studio offers private consultations and customizations designed to help clients find a look that they love.

"We just hope we can educate people and make sure that they walk out of here confident in what they've purchased," Stiles said.

Each appointment begins with a 60-minute consultation, where clients can explore different styles, colors and options. Belden and Stiles said they also customize wigs by adding layers, adjusting length and even adding color to some wigs.

"We completely customize," Belden said. "If someone wants it longer, more layers, we can even dye some of them."

Meyer said 'confident' is the word she'd use to describe how she felt after her appointment at UBloom. When asked about the wig she chose, Meyer said...

"This wig is beautiful. It has waves. It reminds me of my hair from back in the day."

For others experiencing hair loss, Meyer has a message to share.

"You just have to take the first step," she said. "I would rather wear wigs and live than hide."

Visit UBloom's website to book an appointment, or stop by their studio located on Bridger Drive.

