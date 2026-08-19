Montana Tech welcomes 700 new students on move-in day, including one with emotional support frogs

BUTTE - It’s move-in day at Montana Tech. Students on Wednesday were moving in their mini fridges, computers, televisions, and even one student brought their emotional support frogs.

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Montana Tech move in day

“The little one is Kermit; he is a boy. The bigger one is Ribby, and she is a girl,” student Terren Foster said.

Foster came all the way from Billings to study software engineering at Tech. Along with many personal items, she brought her African Dwarf frogs. Would we call these service frogs?

“Maybe,” she said. “I love being with animals, especially with my dogs, but I can’t have dogs, so I brought the next best thing: my frogs.“

Tech Chancellor Johnny MacLean said the school’s enrollment is up by 700 new students, and the dorms are filling up. He calls this the “Digger Difference.”

“We get them going early, they’re successful early, we get them to the finish line, we get them jobs, and those jobs are high-demand, high-wage jobs,” MacLean said.

He noted Tech has the highest graduation rate of any university in the state.

Grace Begger came all the way from Wibaux, Montana, to study radiology at Tech.

“It’s actually one of the schools in Montana that actually had this radiology program, so it was kind of slim pickings with that, but, yeah, I connected with Butte and the whole environment,” Begger said.

For the Chancellor, Tech’s recent success comes down to its faculty and staff.

“The key is our people, and I’ll say it time and again: Montana Tech and Butte at large, we have the kind of people who really care,” MacLean said.