Montana Tech bed racing continues to be a homecoming tradition for Butte

BUTTE - Montana Tech is known for its great football and basketball programs, but do you think it’s time they add the sport of bed racing?

MT Tech bed racing

“We’re in discussion with the NAIA right now, bed races; if we can put this on the map, Montana Tech’s going to take it all the way,” Montana Tech Chancellor Johnny MacLean joked.

And who are you driving for?

“I’m driving for the American Society of Safety Professionals, the ASSP Club,” student racer Jessie Graham said.

Meagan Thompson

Okay, there doesn’t seem to be anything safe about what you’re doing.

“We try our best to be as safe as we can,” Graham said.

Student clubs have been building custom-engineered racing beds since the late 1980s. It’s the climax of the week-long homecoming festivities and has become very competitive.

“A lot more confident, you know, we won the last two years, so hopefully with this repair we can make it a third time,” student racer Grant Doughty said.

The driver for the AMSE team said the secret for speed is to have a heavy driver, so he has a strict off-season regimen.

“Eat a lot of food, don't move too much; it works out well, I think I'm in good shape this season,” Doughty said.

It was a new team that was crowned bed racing champions this year as the Robotics Club finished first.