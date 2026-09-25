BUTTE — The Montana Supreme Court vacated an injunction that would have placed a data center initiative on Butte's general election ballot.

Watch here the Montana Supreme Court vacates Butte data center ballot initiative:

Montana Supreme Court reverses course on Butte data center ballot initiative

Butte-Silver Bow filed documents with the high court on Sept. 23 asking for guidance after ballots without the data center initiative had already been printed, mailed and in some cases returned.

In its ruling, the court said that although it stood by its reasoning in the Sept. 22 order that would have allowed the initiative on the ballot, it would not have granted the injunction had it known the ballots had already been printed and mailed.

John Meyer, the attorney representing 406 People First, said in a text message that the group is now asking the Montana Supreme Court to reconsider.

"In light of the fact that the election administrator did not comply with the district court's order when it was in effect."

Meyer was referring to when the temporary injunction was granted on Aug. 12.

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