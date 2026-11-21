BOZEMAN — Montana State University and Gallatin Valley communities donated the equivalent of 711,567 pounds of food to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank [gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org] and MSU’s Bounty of the Bridgers [montana.edu] campus food pantry as part of the 27th annual Can the Griz food drive.

Can the Griz — and the corresponding Can the Cats food drive in Missoula — is an off-field competition between MSU and the University of Montana to see which school can collect the most donations for its local food bank. The competition is held each year as part of the celebration of the Brawl of the Wild football game between the two rival schools.

“We are incredibly grateful to both the Bozeman and Missoula communities for their generosity and support throughout this competition,” said Wyatt Hagen, basic needs navigator with MSU Student Wellness, which coordinates Can the Griz. “Every donation makes a difference in strengthening hunger relief efforts and supporting individuals and families across Montana. Thank you to everyone who contributed.”

This year, MSU and Gallatin Valley communities donated 250,914 pounds of food and $460,653, according to Hagen. Pounds and dollars are added together for the contest, resulting in a total this year of 711,567 pounds donated to Can the Griz. The Can the Cats food drive in Missoula brought in the equivalent of 668,614 pounds of food for the Missoula Food Bank, Hagen said.

“Thank you so much to everyone who donated to Can the Griz this year, whether it was $5 or a truck full of turkeys,” said Margaret Davies, child nutrition programs coordinator at the HRDC in Bozeman. “This community is so special, and every November, Can the Griz emphasizes just how much our community takes care of our neighbors.

“The 250,914 pounds and $460,653 dollars raised over the past two weeks was thanks to the enormous efforts of 18 K-12 schools, 75 local businesses and organizations, 7 offices across MSU's campus, hundreds of student volunteers that staffed 25 grocery store food drives, and the thousands of Montanans who made a donation to a drive,” Davies continued. “Can the Griz is our community rallying together to ensure everyone is taken care of.”

Last year, MSU and Bobcat supporters donated the equivalent of 1,018,613 pounds of food [montana.edu], the result of combining pounds and dollars together for the contest. The Can the Cats food drive in Missoula brought in the equivalent of 1,091,754 pounds of food. Bozeman and the MSU community have won the competition 21 out of the 27 years it has been held.

The donations from Can the Griz will help the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, as well as the Bounty of the Bridgers food pantry, provide food for families in the community through the spring and summer. The Gallatin Valley Food Bank is one of the HRDC Food and Nutrition Programs’ Initiatives. The Bounty of the Bridgers, housed in MSU Student Wellness [montana.edu], is a student-driven initiative to combat food waste and food insecurity on the MSU campus for students, faculty and staff.

