BOZEMAN — Montana State University football may be on the road Friday night, but Bobcat fans in Bozeman are still finding plenty of ways to follow the game.

Watch the full story here:

Montana State heads to Idaho, but Bobcat fans aren’t missing the game

For MSU senior Ruby Waller, being out of town does not mean she is out of the game.

Waller, who has attended every Bobcat game this season from the front row of the student section. She will be traveling when kickoff arrives. She said she plans to find a television as soon as she reaches her destination.

MTN NEWS Waller, who has attended every Bobcat game this season from the front row of the student section. She will be traveling when kickoff arrives. She said she plans to find a television as soon as she reaches her destination.

“I will be finding a TV one way or another that we can tune into,” Waller said.

She is not alone.

From watch parties to social media and score alerts, Bobcat fans have plenty of ways to keep up with the team when it is playing away from Bozeman.

MSU alumna Tracy Kinney said she uses an app on her phone to stay updated on critical plays.

“I have an app on my phone so every critical play it will come up and tell me a score and a number,” Kinney said.

For fans looking for more than notifications, several Bozeman bars are preparing for a busy game night.

Waller expects local bars to fill up.

“Absolutely! When are the bars not busy?” she asked.

At The Cat’s Paw, bartender Sierra Drake said fans will have plenty of screens to choose from.

MTN News At The Cat’s Paw, bartender Sierra Drake said fans will have plenty of screens to choose from.

“We have 12 on this wall, and then I think 25 around the entire place,” Drake said.

The Cat’s Paw has been a Bobcat fan hangout since the 1980s, and Drake said the bar is expecting a strong crowd Friday.

“Oh yeah! It’s the place to be, it’s in the name,” Drake said.

The bar is also offering a Fireball Friday special, with $4 Fireball shots and a variety of cocktails.

Other Bozeman bars are getting in on the game-day atmosphere, too.

At Pour House, manager Caledonia Rice said away games can bring in a full crowd.

“It’s full, it’s totally full, and it’s really fun,” Rice said.

Rice said watching the game alongside other fans adds to the experience.

“It’s so much more fun to be in the environment and have the vibe of everybody here cheering on,” Rice said.

For Waller, that sense of community extends beyond the stadium, whether fans are watching from Bozeman or somewhere else.

“I think that’s the power of MSU Bobcat football community, is that it extends far beyond this place,” Waller said.