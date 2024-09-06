Scam social media post about lost 3-year-old boy circulates around Butte

BUTTE – A false story about a lost child, which has been circulating on social media around the country, found its way to Butte recently.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester confirmed to MTN News on Friday there was no lost toddler found wandering around Butte.

According to the social media post, which was shared several times on Facebook by people in Butte, a boy approximately 3 years old was found by police “last night” walking behind a home in Butte and the boy didn’t know where he lived or how he got there. The post features a picture of an unidentified child with apparent bruises to his face.

Facebook This photo of a young boy with bruises to his face is used in a scam post being shared on social media nationwide.

“Didn’t happen,” Lester told MTN News when asked if this story was true.

The post also claims a Deputy Ryan Braidley found the child, though there is no officer by that name who works for Butte Law Enforcement.

This same post has been circulating over the past week claiming the same thing happened in other towns around the country.