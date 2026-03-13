BOZEMAN — U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke appeared on today's Montana This Morning, as he prepares to say goodbye, and weighed in on the upcoming state of the race in the Western Congressional District.

On Mar. 2, 2026, Zinke announced he would not seek reelection for Montana's western congressional district. Zinke has represented the district since 2023.

WATCH: U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Montana, prepares to say goodbye, weighs in on upcoming primary

U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke prepares to say goodbye, weighs in on upcoming primary

In a letter, Zinke said it has been his honor to serve his country and the people of Montana, thanking those who supported him. He noted he has quietly undergone several surgeries since he returned to Congress to address injuries sustained during his military service, and, though not life-threatening, his upcoming procedures will require considerable recovery time.

“It has been a great privilege to serve Montana and our great Nation as the first U.S. Navy SEAL to serve in the State Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, and the first Montanan to serve as a Cabinet Secretary. May God Bless Montana and all those who defend her,” wrote Zinke.

RELATED: Zinke will not seek reelection