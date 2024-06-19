Montana's motocross races embody sacrifices made by riders for their passion

BILLINGS — The Billings Motorcycle Club hosted a motocross event that was part of the Central Montana Motocross (CMMX) Race Series on Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s my dream to go pro and it’s my dream to be the first girl to race HOC Honda," said Sophie Twite, a 14-year-old rider among the approximately 400 others.

While those like Twite race competitively, others said alongside always trying their best, the main focus is having fun.

“Whether it’s a mortgage payment, you’re working five days a week, or whatever, it’s just becoming something where (racing is), y’know, not worth me to get frustrated," said Tanner White, who has been riding since he was about 10-years-old.

Several riders spoke to the cost associated with racing, often anywhere between $300 - $1,000 for a weekend, as a sacrifice they make for their passion.

“It’s an expensive sport and it’s something that people have to sacrifice in order to get out here," said White.

In Joshua (Jonesy) Jones' case, the sacrifice is for his six kids, five of whom currently race.

“I’m not seen a lot by my kids during the week," said Jonesy, "but I’m hoping that my sacrifice creates memories that make it all worth it.”

He said he invests thousands each year in the costs associated with motocross for his kids, including the entirety of his family's tax return, but also said the cost is worth it to provide his kids with an experience he did not receive as a child.

“Everybody gets a different roll of the dice and I’m just trying to give them something more than I had," said Jonesy.