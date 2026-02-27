Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is transitioning to a digital-only system for purchasing hunting and fishing licenses, with the change taking effect March 1.

FWP says it made the change because the old license sales equipment is unreplaceable and outdated, which has "prevented us from adding additional businesses and created costly inefficiencies for FWP and our partners."

Montana FWP transitions to digital for fishing and hunting licenses

The shift means cash will no longer be accepted for license purchases, as the agency moves to a technology-based system for all future transactions.

"Fish, Wildlife and Parks ambassador license program should be an interesting transition this year. We're cautiously optimistic. We think it will work and allow people to buy their licenses no matter where they are," said Chris Strainer, owner of Cross Currents Fly Shop.

Jack Hare, shop staff and guide apprentice at Cross Currents Fly Shop, said the early stages of the transition may be difficult for some customers.

"I think that the transition is going to be rough at the beginning. I think it's going to be hard for a lot of people. For the, the education, and having people understand how to get licenses off the bat," Hare said.

Strainer said staff at Cross Currents will be available to help customers who struggle with the new system.

"Customers are going to use the computer, so we're just making it available to them. If it's someone that's really struggling, one of our employees will walk them through it," Strainer said.

"It'll be harder for older generations. But with younger, tech savvy generations, it will be easier. And once everyone understands the process, it will be beneficial," Hare said.

