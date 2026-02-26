New study finds Butte-Silver Bow residents die from heart disease and cancer at higher rates

BUTTE — A new health study reveals that residents of Butte-Silver Bow County die from heart disease, cancer, and lung disease at higher rates than state and national statistics reflect.

Butte-Silver Bow County Health Officer Karen Maloughney was one of four speakers presenting data from the study to local healthcare providers.

"Looking at mortality rates associated with Butte, the rate for heart disease for Butte-Silver Bow is significantly above what is seen nationally," Maloughney said.

Maloughney said the county's aging population may be a contributing factor.

"If you look at our demographics, Butte-Silver Bow is an aging community, so if you look at statistics, that could be part of the reasons," Maloughney said.

The health assessment is comprised of public health data as well as a survey of Butte residents. According to the data, cancer is the second leading cause of death for Butte residents.

Carlson is also reflected in the study's findings in other ways. Four years ago, she suffered a stroke and said finding help during that period was difficult. She is part of the 53 percent of women who reported difficulty or delays in receiving needed healthcare.

"When I had my stroke, they didn't believe me at first when I went up to the hospital, and it took four doctors to figure out what actually happened to me," Carlson said.

The data also shows that 10 percent of Butte babies are born underweight. Maloughney said the finding warrants further investigation.

"A low birth weight infant is anything born 5.8 ounces. You know, there could be a lot of different reasons for that, and it's one in 10 babies...10 percent of babies that are born lower than that, so... it's just something we have to look at and dig into more and see what we can do," Maloughney said.

Maloughney said an action committee is being established to address the issues identified in the study. The full public health assessment will be available in November.