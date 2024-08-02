Housing costs and demand on the rise in Anaconda as town's population soars

ANACONDA — Housing prices as well as demand for housing are skyrocketing in Anaconda as the old Smelter City is starting to experience new growth.

“For a long time the market, it was very—it was the lowest priced housing market in Montana. And we have now gone, our prices have tripled since that point in time,” said Donna Volberding of Anaconda Realty.

During Covid-19, Anaconda had a surge in housing sales, leaving fewer on the market. Along with fewer available homes, it’s hard to find rental properties, as well.

“Our largest employer is the prison. It’s tough to find rental property in Deer Lodge; they used to come to Anaconda. There’s not a lot here to rent either, so it’s really tough,” said Volberding.

With a population of about 9,500, Anaconda has seen its highest population in 30 years. Volberding says more younger entrepreneurs are settling and opening businesses in Anaconda, creating an economic boom.

Matt Johnson opened Anaconda Bicycles in a vacant building on Main Street two years ago after he and his wife bought a home in Anaconda in 2019.

“We were able to make it happen, and it was tangible to own a home, it was tangible to open a new business and so far those two things are going really well, and we just feel extremely lucky that we picked the right time. It wasn’t intentional,” said Johnson.

Over the past two years, three subdivisions have begun being built in Anaconda. Dan Ferdon of Big Mountain Construction in Deer Lodge said it’s keeping him busy.

“The influx of people to Anaconda and the numbers that are coming to Anaconda, I think it’s imperative that we start getting affordable housing here and working on some of these older houses and getting rid of them because people want new housing,” said Ferdon.

Volberding believes Anaconda’s growth will be good for the city.

“If you give people a chance when they move in, they can do great things for our community. New ideas are good,” she said.