Madison Co. Fires: Cloudrest and Bivens Creek fires top 1K acres

MADISON COUNTY — Three wildfires in Madison County have spread to more than 1,000 acres since Friday afternoon, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

The Cloudrest Fire, near Cloudrest Peak, burning west of Twin Bridges, is at 1,104.4 acres and is zero percent contained. The fire is burning at an elevation of 8,100 feet, burning in thick subalpine fir timber, with heavy dead and downed fuels.

The Bivens Creek is now burning at 1,321.8 acres according to the NIFC. The fire is approximately 10 miles east of Sheridan and is zero percent contained.

The Horn Fire burning in the far southern end of Madison County is now at 2,990 acres, according to the NIFC. The fire is 25 percent contained. Residents on the west side of MT Hwy 87, on Madison River Ranch, and all residents east of MT Hwy 87 and south of US Hwy 287 are under an evacuation warning.

Isolated thunderstorms are back in the forecast for SW Montana Saturday afternoon through early evening.

Widespread thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon for SW Montana, with some storms lingering into the early evening hours.

The main concern with this type of pattern is lightning and possible new wildfire starts.

A Pacific storm is moving into the Pacific NW but should lift over Montana. This will create a stronger south to SW flow aloft and help pull monsoonal moisture up into southern and SW Montana this weekend.

Temperatures will be a little cooler with the increased cloud cover and scattered thunderstorms this weekend, but look for a return of low to mid-90s by early next week.