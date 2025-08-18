Gas prices rise 1.8¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices have risen over the last week in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas rose 1.8¢ to $3.23 as of Monday, August 18, 2025.

Prices in Montana are 1.1¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 25.6¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average held unchanged over the past week, remaining at $3.09 as of Monday.

The national average is 4.6¢ per gallon lower than a month ago, and is 27.9¢ per gallon lower than a year ago

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.86 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.19.