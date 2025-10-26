From grieving Butte parents to overwhelmed police and state funding, Montana tackles fentanyl crisis

BUTTE — Just under the beauty of Montana, of her Mining City, lurks a killer.

Fentanyl is posing a serious danger across the U.S. The drug, which is 50 times more potent than heroin, kills an estimated 150 people a day across the United States.

Montana is not immune to the danger, with deaths reported across the Treasure State - Between 2020 and 2024, 796 Montanans died from unintentional overdoses, with 345 deaths, or 43 percent, caused by fentanyl. In Butte, 21 people died, making Silver Bow County the highest death rate per population in Montana.

But, behind every overdose statistic is a family changed forever.

Butte parents demand answers after son's fentanyl overdose death amid Mining City's addiction crisis

The parents of a Butte man who recently died from a fentanyl overdose are furious and are demanding to know why overdose deaths continue to plague the Mining City after years of record-high death rates.

"This is the hoodie he was wearing, and so it’s the closest I get to be with him, " says Heather Holland, as she cradles a gray sweatshirt and talks about her son.

"That first second before you wake up, before your eyes open, you’re awake, but your eyes aren’t open. You get sort of a smile inside because you think, ‘Oh, I just dreamt that, that was a nightmare," says Holland.

If you or someone you know who is struggling, please call 988.

Her son, Aaron McArthur, died from a fentanyl overdose in September. Holland says every morning when she wakes, she experiences the soul-shattering realization that the death of her 33-year-old son is not a dream, and she becomes angry.

"I’m mad. I can’t...I’m sitting here and I’m sad, but I’m mad now. These people need help. These families need help."

Angel Initiative, new addiction treatment service, comes to Yellowstone County

No one is witnessing the fentanyl problem in the Mining City more than those who are on the frontline – the police officers. It’s increasing crime in Butte-Silver Bow and also making police work a little more complex.

“It’s turned where we were drug counselors, and now we’re medics administering Narcan to people, we’re therapists, we’re taking on so many roles,” Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said.

Butte sheriff explains how fentanyl crisis has transformed police work, with officers now serving multiple roles beyond traditional law enforcement.

Butte sheriff says fentanyl crisis transforms police into 'drug counselors and medics'

With Butte having the highest per capita overdose rate in the state for Fentanyl, police say this highly addictive drug also brings increased crime.

"You see kids, or even grandsons and granddaughters who are addicted to Fentanyl or methamphetamine, they burglarize their parents' house, they burglarize their grandparents' house, they're committing financial crimes in the community, there’s some violent crimes, property crimes,” said Lester.

The sheriff says it’s no surprise that meth and fentanyl are behind much of these property crimes.

“Everybody says the border’s closed. I’ve not seen any less drugs on the street nor has any law enforcement officer that I know seeing any less drugs on the street,” he said.

Police can’t arrest their way out of this issue. Lester believes early education and intensive treatment are needed to curb the addiction problem.

“We even have treatment in our detention center with suboxone to take people down from opiates and to keep them at a therapeutic level even when they’re out on the streets so they have time to get out on the streets and get to a counseling center or a medically assisted treatment center,” the sheriff said.

MONTANA METH PROJECT ANNOUNCES CAMPAIGN AGAINST FENTANYL

The Montana Meth Project, a statewide organization, announced its campaign against fentanyl this week, in partnership with Red Ribbon, the nation’s largest drug-use-prevention campaign.

The campaign will consist of teacher and student contests, which will continue through Oct. 31.

Teachers who show a free video lesson to their class can enter to win a $500 Stockman Bank Visa gift card.

Students who join the #NotEvenOnce #OnePillCanKill Pact can enter into a drawing for a free Labubu, a viral doll that will be dressed in a #OnePillCanKill t-shirt.

“We're the only meth prevention lesson that is recognized by the Red Ribbon Campaign. And as early as this week, they have just added our newest asset, the fentanyl prevention lesson, to their national resources. So, anyone in the country can use these educational materials and again learn the risks about both meth and fentanyl now as a result of the work that the Montana Meth Project has done,” said Montana Meth Project Executive Director Amy Rue.

The Montana Meth Project has campaigned against methamphetamine use for 20 years, but in the last two years, they have added opioids, especially fentanyl, on to their radar.

Photo courtesy DEA Rocky Mountain Division Officials intercepted nearly 400,000 doses of fentanyl in Montana in 2023 as the drug continues to flood the market.

“Fentanyl really didn't even come on the scene until about 2020, 2021,” said Rue.

Fentanyl is now the second most trafficked drug in the country, behind methamphetamine. Rue said the Montana Meth Project learned through their partners in law enforcement that opioid overdoses are on track to reach record levels in Montana this year.

Click here for Naloxone information and other Opioid Use Disorder information

