Bozeman's Lockhorn Cider House collecting community apples for seasonal drink

BOZEMAN — With an increase in cider sales across Montana, Bozeman's Lockhorn Cider House is seeing the popularity and is working with volunteers to collect apples for their seasonal brew.

“People definitely start to think about apples this time of year. And we bring back our hot cider so they love that as the temperature cools down," says Anna Deal.

When she’s not practicing her balancing skills on the ladder, Deal is the owner of Lockhorn Cider House. For 10 years, this family-run operation has been on the corner of Main and Wallace in Bozeman—with a focus on including local ingredients in their beverages.

“If you think of the Gallatin Valley as a mature orchard in everybody’s backyard just spread out, there were so many apples that were going to waste. Because when the tree does well, it does really well,” Deal says.

What would’ve been wasted apples is now turned into Lockhorn's Backyard Brew. Just last year, Lockhorn collected around 14,000 pounds of apples for this seasonal cider, a beverage that Deal says has grown in popularity over the years.

“I think the interest in cider is growing because people are looking for something that’s light and crisp as an alternative to beer,” she says.

And this trend isn’t only seen at Lockhorn. According to the Northwest Cider Association, Montana has the fastest-growing cider market in the northwest with a 20% increase in sales. But why is this drink all the buzz?

“I know a lot of people myself included that can’t drink beer. But can drink our cider,” says Deal.

Almost all hard cider is gluten-free—no added sugars, no preservatives. Making it a more accessible drink to those who can’t have beer due to dietary issues. On top of that, Deal believes the appeal of cider goes deeper.

“People don’t often think about it, but every drop of the beverage comes from an apple. Water coming up from the soil to the roots to the trees to the apple then to your glass,” she says.

To help out the apple growers in the valley, Lockhorn is offering a free pint in exchange for 25 pounds of apples.