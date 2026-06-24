Missing family search underway near Butte; 3 of 4 boys are Type 1 diabetics

ELK PARK — Law enforcement and search and rescue teams are searching for a missing father and his four sons near Elk Park, just off Interstate 15, after the group failed to return from a fishing trip north of Butte.

The group has been missing for nearly 24 hours. Three of the four boys are Type 1 diabetics in need of insulin.

WATCH: Law enforcement and search and rescue teams near Butte, Montana are searching for a missing father and four sons. Three of the boys are Type 1 diabetics in urgent need of insulin

Search expands for missing Butte family as friend reveals 3 of 4 boys are Type 1 diabetics

Courtney Mosier, a family friend who drove from Helena to assist in the search, said the urgency of the situation is critical.

"There (are) four little boys that range from ages 14 to 10. Three of the little boys are Type 1 diabetics. They need their insulin. They need their sugar. They need to be found immediately," Mosier said.

Mosier has known the father, Paul Klimpel, her whole life and said his outdoor experience is a reassuring factor.

"Paul is an avid outdoorsman. Like I said, I've known him my whole life. If the truck broke down, Paul would be able to fix it. So, luckily they're with a really, really, really good adult. We just need to find these children," Mosier said.

Meagan Thompson People walk along the shore of Maney Lake local north of Butte near Elk Park. One of the missing children's cell phone pinged a cell tower in the Maney Lake area. Police have been searching for the children since 4 a.m. June 24. Call Butte Police at 406-497-1120 if you see a 2001 white Ford Ranger flatbed pickup.

According to a press release from Butte Sheriff Ed Lester, police are searching for the group in the Brown's Gulch, American Gulch, Flume Gulch, and Bernice area north of Butte. Officials are also searching the Homestake and Delome Lake areas.

The last known location of the group came from a cell phone ping near Maney Lake.

"The last ping from one of the little boys' cell phone was up near Maney Lake so that's where the family is at currently right now," Mosier said.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff's Office The group was traveling in a 2001 white Ford Ranger with a black flatbed. The Montana license plate number is EGS-848.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff's Office The group was traveling in a 2001 white Ford Ranger with a black flatbed. The Montana license plate number is EGS-848.

Anyone who spots a white Ford Ranger flatbed pickup is encouraged to call law enforcement at 406-497-1120.

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