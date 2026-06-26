'Missed beyond words': Bozeman community grieves tragic death of nine-year-old Addie McCurdy

BOZEMAN — Last week, nine-year-old Addie McCurdy was tragically struck and killed by a vehicle while riding her bike in Bozeman. A visitation and funeral service was held for her on Friday.

WATCH: A ghost bike memorial honors 9-year-old Addie McCurdy in Bozeman after she was struck and killed while riding her bike last week

Community rallies around family of 9-year-old Addie McCurdy, killed in Bozeman bicycle crash

The Bozeman community is grieving the tragic loss of Addie and rallying behind her family; a memorial near Rouse and Griffin, where the accident occurred, now includes a ghost bike in her honor.

“Always wanting to play, always smiling, always just wanting to experience. And just joy, just a joyful kid,” said Bella Bikowsky.

Bikowsky is friends with Addie’s family. Her daughter is good friends with Addie’s older sister, Athena. Bikowsky is also the organizer of one the GoFundMe’s for Addie’s family.

MTN NEWS “Always wanting to play, always smiling, always just wanting to experience. And just joy, just a joyful kid,” said Bella Bikowsky.

“In these situations, you don’t know what you can do, but you do what you can,” said Bikowsky.

“After I processed through everything, I thought, ‘Okay, this is one thing we can do as a community to try and help support this family,” she also said.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $46,000 for Addie’s family thus far.

“It’s not only just the GoFundMe; I’ve had people messaging, ‘Can we do flowers? Can we play music? Let’s start a meal train,” said Bikowsky.

“My biggest hope is that finances don’t have to be an issue for this family right now because they need to grieve, and they need time to grieve,” she said.

As MTN previously reported, police determined that Addie died from injuries suffered in the crash. Preliminary findings show she was riding without a helmet westbound on the south side of Griffin and made an abrupt turn across Griffin in front of the vehicle. She lived in the neighborhood off Griffin right where she was struck and killed.

FAMILY PHOTO Addie-Jane Mercy McCurdy was a student at Hawthorne Elementary School, who was excited to be starting fourth grade, according to her obituary, which states, “Addie embraced life with an adventurous spirit, laughter, a little bit of attitude, and just the right amount of sass.”

One neighbor told MTN last week that Addie was a “spitfire and social butterfly” who would come and knock on her door and make posters to save cats.

Addie-Jane Mercy McCurdy was a student at Hawthorne Elementary School, who was excited to be starting fourth grade, according to her obituary, which states, “Addie embraced life with an adventurous spirit, laughter, a little bit of attitude, and just the right amount of sass.”

She adored animals and making new friends and loved spending time with her beloved dogs and family. Her biggest joy was camping with her family.

Bikowsky says Addie always loved playing.

“Every time we would pick her sister up, every time we saw her at the playground, ‘Can I have a play date? When can I have a playdate?’”

Bikwosky tells MTN the community’s overwhelming response has touched her heart and the hearts of Addie’s family.

“I am so, so proud of this community,” said Bikowsky. “It almost brings tears to my eyes just knowing there’s a need, everyone showed up”

“I know the family feels the same, just how touched they are by the support,” she added.

MTN NEWS As Addie’s obituary states, “She made the world a brighter, kinder, and more loving place simply by being herself.. she will be missed beyond words, loved beyond measure, and remembered always.”

As Addie’s obituary states, “She made the world a brighter, kinder, and more loving place simply by being herself.. she will be missed beyond words, loved beyond measure, and remembered always.”

If you’re interested in donating to the GoFundMe’s for Addie’s family visit this link and this link.