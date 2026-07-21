BOZEMAN — Drivers in Gallatin County could see major changes coming to a stretch of U.S. Highway 191 as the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) seeks public input on a proposed reconstruction project south of Four Corners.

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MDT seeks public input on proposed U.S. Highway 191 reconstruction south of Four Corners

The project would reconstruct about a half-mile of Highway 191, beginning south of Huffine Lane and ending near Arctic Spas Bozeman, just past 2nd Street.

According to MDT, the proposal includes replacing the Lower Middle Creek (LMC) Supply Ditch Structure with a box culvert to widen the roadway and accommodate a Two Way Left Turn Lane to enhance roadway safety.

Local businesses along the corridor said the improvements are needed, even if construction could temporarily affect customers.

Rianne Vickerman, 19, works at Mama Mac's, a bakery and sandwich shop restaurant located near the proposed construction area.

"In the mornings, I think that might not be very great, because we have a lot of fishermen that come in," Vickerman said. "They have boats that they need to get into the back parking lot and stuff, so we might be pretty slow."

MTN NEWS "In the mornings, I think that might not be very great, because we have a lot of fishermen that come in," Vickerman said. "They have boats that they need to get into the back parking lot and stuff, so we might be pretty slow."

Despite concerns about the impact during construction, Vickerman said she believes the long-term improvements could benefit drivers.

"It's very busy," she explained. "There's been like three wrecks in the past month, all right where it goes into one lane."

Customers at Kountry Korner Café, located across the street, echoed that sentiment. They said traffic congestion and safety are problems in the area.

"I think a lot of people don't realize that there's two lanes that go straight but they immediately merge into one, so I think that causes a lot of problems," said Vickerman.

According to MDT, construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2028, depending on completion of design and availability of funds.

Before moving forward, MDT is encouraging residents to submit comments on the proposal.

Comments can be submitted online at mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Butte office, PO Box 3068, Butte, MT 59702-3068.

Comments are for project UPN 10273000.