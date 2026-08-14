The Manhattan Fire Department is celebrating its 120th anniversary this weekend, and the community is also gearing up for the town's 40th annual Potato Festival.

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Manhattan fire department turns 120 as community prepares for annual Potato Festival

William Johnson, a firefighter and public information officer for the Manhattan Fire Department, noted the department's deep roots in the area.

"The fire department is actually five years older than the town of Manhattan."

Celebrations kick off Friday evening with a party at the fire department.

"Come by this evening, dance, have some cake, and enjoy some time with friends and family," Johnson said.

On Saturday morning, the fire department is also hosting a pancake breakfast — its largest fundraiser. Every year, from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the department serves breakfast to around 1,200 people.

Manhattan's 40th annual Potato Festival also takes place on Saturday. More information here.

