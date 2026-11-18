BOZEMAN — It’s that time of year again: Cat-Griz. Now comes the age-old question: Were you able to get a ticket?

“It’s kind of just impossible to get a ticket. It’s pretty crazy,” Brady said.

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Looking for Cat-Griz tickets? Fans face limited options, steep resale prices

Many fans would probably agree. Getting tickets to the Brawl of the Wild can seem nearly impossible. Brady, a junior at Montana State University, said he tried to secure one this year.

“This year, when you logged on to try to get a ticket, how did that go?” I asked.

“Yeah, I didn’t get one,” Brady said.

Other MSU students, including Thayne, had a similar experience.

“I refreshed the page, like, at noon, and it got me in. And then when I clicked ‘buy ticket,’ it said no seats available,” Thayne said.

There are around 4,000 student tickets for the Brawl of the Wild, including tickets for the band. With more than 17,000 students enrolled this semester, getting one can be difficult. These days, if you want to go to Cat-Griz, you either have to get lucky or know someone.

“How did you get your ticket?” I asked Thayne.

“I just am borrowing an extra one that my parents had,” he said.

But student tickets are only part of the equation. What about the remaining 16,000-plus tickets?

“How fast did it sell out?” I asked Pete Heim with Bobcat Athletics.

“A matter of minutes,” Heim said.

Heim said Cat-Griz tickets didn’t even go on sale to the general public this year.

“There was a very limited sale we had pertaining to Bobcat Club members. That was over the summer. So that’s how we sold out this year, and we obviously have sold out with season tickets also,” Heim said.

For die-hard fans still looking for a seat, Heim suggested one of the pricier options.

“I would suggest they go to SeatGeek. SeatGeek is an integrated partner of ours, which means if you buy something off SeatGeek, our ticket office knows that you purchased it. So it reduces fraudulence,” Heim said.

A look at SeatGeek shows just how expensive those tickets can get. The cheapest option is $271 for standing room only. For fans with significantly more money to spend, the most expensive option is more than $6,000 for a front-row seat to Montana’s Super Bowl.

“I can see those prices going really high. I know they were very high for the playoff game last year,” Heim said.

If you don’t have the money to spend, you might want to break out your lucky penny.

The Rocking R Bar is giving away a total of 14 tickets this year, four of which will be given away Thursday night.

For those lucky enough to attend Saturday’s game, Heim has another reminder: Don’t wait too long to enter the stadium.

“I would love it if we were very conscious about entering the stadium this week. If people wait too late, it’s going to be congested,” Heim said.

And if you’re unable to secure a ticket to the 125th Brawl of the Wild, Heim said there will still be plenty of opportunities to experience the game.

“Everywhere you go, there will be the Cat-Griz game on. I think anywhere you go, you’ll bring the atmosphere yourself,” Heim said.

To learn more about the ticket giveaway, visit this link: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19mXQHTdFT/