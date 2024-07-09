Yellowstone releases new details in 4th of July shootout, ranger released from hospital

The Yellowstone National Park ranger injured in a July 4 shootout with a suspect at Canyon Village has been released from a local hospital as the investigation of the incident continues, the National Parks Service reported Tuesday.

The parks service released its first detailed report of the encounter, where Samson Lucas Bariah Fussner held a woman at gunpoint just after midnight and told her he was planning a mass shooting at Fourth of July events outside the park, according to the release.

Law enforcement at the park received a 911 call of Fussner's alleged threats and found his unoccupied vehicle in the Canyon area. More than 20 rangers posted around 8 a.m. near Canyon Lodge, which houses employees and public dining rooms, according to the release. Fussner was an employee of Xanterra Parks and Resorts, which operates private businesses in the park.

According to the parks service, Fussner was shooting a semi-automatic rifle toward the dining hall, which was occupied by more than 200 people, when he was approached by rangers. Gunfire was exchanged, and Fussner was shot by rangers and later pronounced dead at the scene.

One ranger was injured with a gunshot wound to the lower extremities, according to the parks service. That ranger was not identified.

"Thanks to the heroic actions of our law enforcement rangers, many lives were saved here last Thursday," said Superintendent Cam Sholly in a statement."These rangers immediately confronted this shooter and took decisive action to ensure he was no longer a threat to public safety. We are working now to provide maximum support to those involved and their families. We appreciate the support of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Park Service, Department of the Interior, and many other partners as we continue to manage through the aftermath of this incident."

Rangers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which is department policy. The investigation is led by the FBI and will be reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming.

The parks service will release body camera footage of the incident within 30 days.

