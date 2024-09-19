Yellowstone National Park (YNP) on Thursday released body-worn camera footage from a July 4, 2024, officer-involved shooting at Canyon Village.

A YNP news release says the community briefing video is intended to help community members gain a better understanding of what happened during the incident and is part of the National Park Service’s established protocol regarding officer-involved shootings.

CAUTION — The following video of an officer-involved shooting contains graphic content and strong language. Viewer discretion is advised:

Yellowstone National Park releases bodycam footage from July 4 officer-involved shooting

According to the release, the incident is still under investigation. The investigation includes the actions taken by NPS law enforcement officers and is being led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The release states, "All information in the community briefing video is based on the details currently available. Some images and audio in this video have been altered or concealed to protect the privacy of the individuals involved."