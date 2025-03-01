Concerned residents near Yellowstone National Park organizing to save National Park Service jobs

The federal Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is telling agencies, including the National Park Service (NPS), to submit plans for drastic downsizing by March 13.

A spokesperson for the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) says it’s too early to tell exactly how that may affect national parks. Just a few days after a memo telling agencies to draw up proposals for drastic cuts, a federal judge ruled that the government should reinstate probationary workers who were already fired.

Michelle Uberuaga, the NPCA Yellowstone Senior Program Manager, said, “We don't know yet whether people will be getting their jobs back.”

The OMB memo certainly seems to leave a lot to interpretation. But there are some guidelines. For instance, the seven-page memo says parks need to identify, “All agency components and employees performing functions not mandated by statute or regulation who are not typically designated as essential during a lapse in appropriations.” That can happen when the government shuts down over a budget battle.

In past shutdowns, only law enforcement and emergency services stayed on the job in Yellowstone. In addition, the guidance said, “Agency leadership must confirm statutes have not been interpreted in a way that expands requirements beyond what the statute actually requires. Instead, statutes should be interpreted to cover only what functions they explicitly require.”

Uberuaga said that could be problematic: “A lot of folks behind the scenes that make sure you have clean drinking water, running toilets, clean bathrooms, campgrounds—we could anticipate seeing much longer lines.”

Montana’s U.S. senators and representatives are keeping a low profile on the cuts. But second district Congressman Ryan Zinke told News Nation, "If the job is important, you'll keep it. If the job is on the line, it'll be looked at. And, if the job isn't necessary, it'll be cut."

“I’m shocked and deeply concerned and worried, not only for our business but for our community and our public lands,” said Dale Sexton, the co-owner Dan Bailey’s Fly Shop in Livingston.

How workers and departments will be prioritized is not known. But the document said decisions should focus on, “Better service for the American people.” That still leaves a lot of questions. How will work like historical and scientific research be viewed? How about wildlife and other resource management, or those who lead park walks and presentations?

The concern and uncertainty are leading the Yellowstone Gateway Business Coalition to reconstitute. In 2019, the group successfully opposed locating gold mines on the border of the park.

Sexton said of the group, “We're going to do everything that we can, everything in our power effectively, to get these jobs back and to make sure that the bleeding stops.”

Many federal contracts are on hold. Also on hold is funding for the extension of the Great American Outdoors Act, which pays for infrastructure projects in National Parks. It remains to be seen if that means there will be a pause in construction projects like the new bridge over the Yellowstone River, which is due to be completed in the fall of 2025.

Uberuaga said, “It is incredibly important that community members continue to reach out to our delegation. We know that they care about Yellowstone, and they need to hear these concerns directly from impacted people.”

A final plan for downsizing is to be submitted for approval by April 14. Layoffs could begin as early as mid-May.

