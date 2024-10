Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park erupted Monday morning, Oct. 7, 2024. MTN's Jill Valley was lucky enough to witness it firsthand and capture the eruption on video:

Steamboat Geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park (Oct. 7, 2024)

Jill says the geyser was "violently spewing"—and loud!

A park ranger tells Jill the eruption started around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

It's the first eruption of Steamboat Geyser since July 15, 2024.